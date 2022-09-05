cientists say accident at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant would affect several nations
September 5, 2022 11:35 pm
Romania, Moldova, Turkey, Greece, and Bulgaria would likely be affected by radioactive contamination if an accident occurred at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center said. Southern Ukraine and Crimea would be affected first.
