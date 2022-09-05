Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 5, 2022
Romania, Moldova, Turkey, Greece, and Bulgaria would likely be affected by radioactive contamination if an accident occurred at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center said. Southern Ukraine and Crimea would be affected first.

