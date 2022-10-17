Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 26, 2022 2:48 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s threats to use nuclear weapons “could be a reality.” He added that Putin “wants to scare the whole world” with nuclear blackmail. “I don’t think he’s bluffing. I think the world is deterring it and containing this threat,” Zelensky said in an interview with CBS. “We need to keep putting pressure on him and not allow him to continue.”

