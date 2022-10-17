Canadian combat engineers to train Ukrainian sappers in Poland
This item is part of our running news digest
October 11, 2022 10:32 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Canada’s military will deploy around 40 combat engineers to Poland to train Ukrainian sappers in engineering skills, using explosives for demolition work, and demining, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand on Oct. 11. Canadian combat engineers will assist Polish-led training in the coming weeks under Operation UNIFIER.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.