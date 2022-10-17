Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

October 11, 2022 10:32 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Canada’s military will deploy around 40 combat engineers to Poland to train Ukrainian sappers in engineering skills, using explosives for demolition work, and demining, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand on Oct. 11. Canadian combat engineers will assist Polish-led training in the coming weeks under Operation UNIFIER.

