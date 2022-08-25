Canada to return remaining gas turbines exempt from sanctions
August 25, 2022 1:31 am
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Canada plans to return five turbines which are part of the Russian Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany. Previously, Canada released one turbine to Germany, but Russian state-controlled gas giant Gazprom refused to take it back.
