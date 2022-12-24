Cambodia to provide training to Ukrainian sappers
December 17, 2022 6:28 am
Cambodia will conduct training for 15 Ukrainian sappers in January 2023, including senior leaders of Ukraine's State Emergency Service, in the country's capital Phnom Penh, Cambodia's Foreign Ministry said.
The country is also planning on sending a group of experts to Poland to train Ukrainian sappers in April 2023 with the support of Japan.
Cambodia is one of the most mined countries in the world, according to the United Nations Department of Humanitarian Affairs.
