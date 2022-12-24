Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Cambodia to provide training to Ukrainian sappers

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 17, 2022 6:28 am
Cambodia will conduct training for 15 Ukrainian sappers in January 2023, including senior leaders of Ukraine's State Emergency Service, in the country's capital Phnom Penh, Cambodia's Foreign Ministry said

The country is also planning on sending a group of experts to Poland to train Ukrainian sappers in April 2023 with the support of Japan.

Cambodia is one of the most mined countries in the world, according to the United Nations Department of Humanitarian Affairs. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

