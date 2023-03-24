Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Friday, March 24, 2023

UK Defense Ministry: Russia redeploys 1,000 troops after training in Belarus

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 24, 2023 10:41 am
Russia is believed to have redeployed approximately 1,000 troops in mid-March after they finished their training at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in southwestern Belarus, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote in its March 24 intelligence update.

The fact that Russia sent troops to Belarus for training, even though the Belarusian military is relatively inexperienced, highlights the ongoing setbacks that Russia is facing in the war. This suggests that Russia is expending most of its resources on the battlefield, including training officers.

Russia likely also views the indirect cooperation of Belarus in its war effort against Ukraine "important" political messaging, the defense ministry wrote. 

According to the defense ministry, it is "highly likely" that Russia will continue to send its soldiers to Belarus for training.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

