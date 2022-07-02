British Foreign Ministry condemns Russia’s exploitation of captives for political purposes.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 2, 2022 3:49 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
British citizens Dylan Healy, 22, and Andrew Hill, 35, were both reported to have been captured in April. They have been charged with “mercenary activities” by Russian-controlled proxies in occupied Donetsk Oblast. “We condemn the exploitation of prisoners of war and civilians for political purposes and have raised this with Russia,” the Foreign Office reported.