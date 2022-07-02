Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
British Foreign Ministry condemns Russia's exploitation of captives for political purposes.

July 2, 2022 3:49 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
British citizens Dylan Healy, 22, and Andrew Hill, 35, were both reported to have been captured in April. They have been charged with “mercenary activities” by Russian-controlled proxies in occupied Donetsk Oblast. “We condemn the exploitation of prisoners of war and civilians for political purposes and have raised this with Russia,” the Foreign Office reported.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
