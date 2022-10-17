Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 20, 2022 4:31 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in New York on Sept. 19 said that while Ukrainians are fighting Russia, the rest of the world is being affected by higher energy and food prices, as well as growing insecurity and higher interest rates. Among other issues, UN representatives will discuss “how to counter the Russian narrative that tries to convince people around the world that this problem is being caused by our sanctions, when in fact this is a consequence of the war itself,” he added.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
