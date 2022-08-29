Borrell: EU unlikely to support visa ban for Russians
August 29, 2022 7:34 am
In an interview on Aug. 28 with Austrian TV channel ORF, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that EU foreign ministers will be unlikely to unanimously support the visa ban when they meet to discuss the matter later this week. Borrell repeated that he is against banning visas for all Russians, however, he is favor of a more selective process.
