August 29, 2022 7:34 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In an interview on Aug. 28 with Austrian TV channel ORF, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that EU foreign ministers will be unlikely to unanimously support the visa ban when they meet to discuss the matter later this week. Borrell repeated that he is against banning visas for all Russians, however, he is favor of a more selective process.

