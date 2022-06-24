“My message to colleagues at the G7 and NATo, in particular, is going to be 'now is not the time to settle and encourage the Ukrainians to settle for a bad peace, for a peace for which they are invited to give up chunks of their territory in return for a ceasefire,'" U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during his visit to Rwanda. “I think that would be a disaster. It would be a trigger for further escalation by (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin whenever he wanted,” he added.