Johnson: NATO, G7 shouldn’t pressure Ukraine into concessions to Russia.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 24, 2022 12:32 pm
“My message to colleagues at the G7 and NATo, in particular, is going to be 'now is not the time to settle and encourage the Ukrainians to settle for a bad peace, for a peace for which they are invited to give up chunks of their territory in return for a ceasefire,'" U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during his visit to Rwanda. “I think that would be a disaster. It would be a trigger for further escalation by (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin whenever he wanted,” he added.