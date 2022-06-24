Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalJohnson: NATO, G7 shouldn’t pressure Ukraine into concessions to Russia.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 24, 2022 12:32 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

“My message to colleagues at the G7 and NATo, in particular, is going to be 'now is not the time to settle and encourage the Ukrainians to settle for a bad peace, for a peace for which they are invited to give up chunks of their territory in return for a ceasefire,'" U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during his visit to Rwanda. “I think that would be a disaster. It would be a trigger for further escalation by (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin whenever he wanted,” he added.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok