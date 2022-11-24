Border checkpoints with Hungary, Romania don’t work due to power outages
November 24, 2022 3:37 pm
Registration of people and vehicles is not carried out at the Solotvyno checkpoint on the Ukrainian border with Romania and at the Kosyno and Dzvinkove checkpoints on the border with Hungary, Ukraine’s State Border Service said on Nov. 24.
It's a yet another consequence of Russia’s mass missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Nov. 24. The attack caused power and water outages, as well as mobile network interruptions across Ukraine.
