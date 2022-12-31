Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 31, 2022

Body of woman killed by Russian troops exhumed in her yard in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 31, 2022 4:40 am
Local law enforcement exhumed the body of a 56-year-old woman shot dead by Russian troops in her own yard in Kherson Oblast, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office said on Telegram. 

According to an investigation, Russian forces, while occupying the village of Pravdyne, north of Kherson, drove heavy military equipment onto the woman's yard, the prosecutor's office said. 

When the woman expressed dissatisfaction with the soldiers, she was shot with an automatic weapon. She was buried by neighbors following her murder. 

Ukrainian forces liberated parts of Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast, including the regional capital Kherson, in early November. 

Following liberation, local police found several torture chambers and jails used during the Russian occupation. 

After their retreat to the east bank, Russian troops have also continued attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements in Kherson Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

