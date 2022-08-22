Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, August 22, 2022

externalBloomberg: Seized Russian super yacht to be auctioned for the first time since the start of the war

This item is part of our running news digest

August 22, 2022 8:09 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The yacht, Axioma, was previously owned by Russian businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky who reportedly failed to pay his loan to the American bank JPMorgan Chase. The 72-meter vessel boasting luxurious furnishings and five decks is worth at least $74.5 million. It was seized in Gibraltar in March. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok