Bloomberg: Seized Russian super yacht to be auctioned for the first time since the start of the war
August 22, 2022 8:09 am
The yacht, Axioma, was previously owned by Russian businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky who reportedly failed to pay his loan to the American bank JPMorgan Chase. The 72-meter vessel boasting luxurious furnishings and five decks is worth at least $74.5 million. It was seized in Gibraltar in March.