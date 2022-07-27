Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalBloomberg: Russia plans to annex fifth of Ukraine by September

July 21, 2022 3:19 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kremlin is moving to hold the so-called “referendums” in Russian-occupied territories in order to annex territories by September, Bloomberg reported citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter. According to the sources, the attention is focused on the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and the southern territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
