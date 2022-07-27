Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Bloomberg: Russia might face first Hague war crime case this year.

July 20, 2022
According to Bloomberg's unnamed sources, the International Criminal Court aims to move forward with a case over Russian war crimes in Ukraine closer to winter. Since Feb. 24, the UN recorded that at least 5,024 civilians have been killed, including over 300 children, but the agency expects the actual figures to be considerably higher.

