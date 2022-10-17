Blinken: US has plan in place if Russia uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
September 26, 2022 8:50 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS News on Sept. 25 that the U.S. has made it clear to Russia that the consequences of using nuclear weapons would be “horrific.” Blinken did not share how the U.S. would respond if Russia used nuclear weapons against Ukraine, but said the administration has a plan.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.