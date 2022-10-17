Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 26, 2022 8:50 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS News on Sept. 25 that the U.S. has made it clear to Russia that the consequences of using nuclear weapons would be “horrific.” Blinken did not share how the U.S. would respond if Russia used nuclear weapons against Ukraine, but said the administration has a plan.

