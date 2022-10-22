Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, October 22, 2022

Blinken says Russia's drone attacks only deepen Ukrainians' resolve

October 22, 2022 3:21 amby The Kyiv Independent
Share:

Russia's drone strikes using Iranian-made drones have “a clear goal: to make the Ukrainian people suffer,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a news conference on Oct. 21. 

“Moscow can knock out the lights across Ukraine, but it cannot, it will not extinguish the Ukrainian spirit. He’s only deepening the resolve to defend their country,” Blinken said.

The Kyiv Independent
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok