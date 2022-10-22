Blinken says Russia's drone attacks only deepen Ukrainians' resolve
October 22, 2022 3:21 am
Russia's drone strikes using Iranian-made drones have “a clear goal: to make the Ukrainian people suffer,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a news conference on Oct. 21.
“Moscow can knock out the lights across Ukraine, but it cannot, it will not extinguish the Ukrainian spirit. He’s only deepening the resolve to defend their country,” Blinken said.
