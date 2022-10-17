Biden: 'No indication' that China sends weapons or aid to Russians.
September 18, 2022 7:17 pm
U.S. President Joe Biden told CBS' "60 Minutes" that "thus far," there's been no indication that China was sending weapons or military supplies to Russia.
