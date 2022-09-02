BBC: Second cruise ship arrives in Scotland to house Ukrainian refugees
September 2, 2022 2:40 am
The MS Ambition will join the MS Victoria which has been docked in Edinburgh since July. Both ships will temporarily house Ukrainian refugees in Scotland and will provide access to restaurants, child play facilities, medical services and other necessities. The MS Ambition can accommodate 1,750 people in 714 cabins.
