Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, September 2, 2022

externalBBC: Second cruise ship arrives in Scotland to house Ukrainian refugees

This item is part of our running news digest

September 2, 2022 2:40 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The MS Ambition will join the MS Victoria which has been docked in Edinburgh since July. Both ships will temporarily house Ukrainian refugees in Scotland and will provide access to restaurants, child play facilities, medical services and other necessities. The MS Ambition can accommodate 1,750 people in 714 cabins.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok