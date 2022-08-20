Barros: Ukrainians targeting Russia's logistics to regain control of Dnipro River and Kherson Oblast
August 20, 2022
In an interview with Radio Liberty, George Barros, an analyst at the Institute for the Study of War, spoke about a shift in Ukraine's strategy as it continues to target Russian logistics far behind the frontlines. According to Barros, Russia prepared for Ukraine's southern counteroffensive and bolstered its defenses with units and heavy equipment, leading to Ukraine targeting supply centers that support Russian lines.