Saturday, August 20, 2022

August 20, 2022 5:12 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In an interview with Radio Liberty, George Barros, an analyst at the Institute for the Study of War, spoke about a shift in Ukraine's strategy as it continues to target Russian logistics far behind the frontlines. According to Barros, Russia prepared for Ukraine's southern counteroffensive and bolstered its defenses with units and heavy equipment, leading to Ukraine targeting supply centers that support Russian lines.

