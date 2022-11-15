Baltic nations express solidarity with Poland amid reports of explosions

“Estonia is ready to defend every inch of NATO territory,” Estonia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry tweeted, saying the explosions in Poland are “most concerning.” “Criminal Russian regime fired missiles which target not only Ukrainian civilians but also landed on NATO territory in Poland,” Latvian Deputy Prime Minister Artis Pabriks said. “Latvia fully stands with Polish friends and condemns this crime.” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said Vilnius is “keeping close contact” with Warsaw. On Nov. 15, explosions were reported in Poland amid Russia’s mass attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.