Associated Press: US to send additional $275 million in military aid to Ukraine

The Pentagon is sending Ukraine a new $275 million package of weapons and other aid, U.S. officials who spoke on conditions of anonymity told Associated Press on Oct. 27. There are no major new weapons in the U.S. package, but it will include thousands of rounds of ammunition for weapons systems already in Ukraine, including for the HIMARS which the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been successfully using in its counteroffensive against Russia. The formal announcement is expected on Oct. 28.