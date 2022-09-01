AP: North Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine
September 1, 2022 8:50 am
Russian and North Korean officials are indicating that there may be plans to send a labor force to the Russian-occupied east of Ukraine. However, it is unlikely they will be transferred amidst the ongoing hostilities. The employment of North Korean workers would mean Russia is breaking the UN Security Council sanctions over North Korea it backed in 2017. Sanctions were imposed over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.
