Antonov company says it’s building second Mriya aircraft at ‘secret facility'
November 7, 2022 11:16 pm
Ukrainian aeronautics company Antonov said it is producing a second An-225 Mriya, the world’s largest cargo aircraft. The first aircraft was destroyed by Russian forces in the early days of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The new aircraft is reportedly 30% complete. “Work on the new machine is being carried out at a secret location,” Antonov Acting Director General Yevhen Havrylov said. “The second An-225, which was never completed, will be supplemented with parts from the bombed machine and new parts.”
