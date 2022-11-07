Ukrainian aeronautics company Antonov said it is producing a second An-225 Mriya, the world’s largest cargo aircraft. The first aircraft was destroyed by Russian forces in the early days of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The new aircraft is reportedly 30% complete. “Work on the new machine is being carried out at a secret location,” Antonov Acting Director General Yevhen Havrylov said. “The second An-225, which was never completed, will be supplemented with parts from the bombed machine and new parts.”