June 11, 2022 3:43 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Andriy Melnyk, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, said in an interview with NV, a Ukrainian magazine, that the October deadline is justified because the IRIS-T air defense systems are still being produced. Cutting-edge IRIS-T systems, which are comparable to U.S.-made Patriots, include both surface-to-air and air-to-air versions. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been criticized for blocking and delaying arms supplies to Ukraine, and Germany has not yet supplied any heavy weapons.

