externalAt least 450 people remain in Sviatohirsk Lavra in Donetsk Oblast

July 31, 2022 1:20 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Volodymyr Rybalkin, head of the Sviatohirsk military administration, said that about 450 people remain in the Lavra, unable to evacuate due to “chaotic shelling.” In the past three weeks, authorities managed to evacuate approximately 150 people. Russian troops occupy the town of Sviatohirsk, but the left bank where the Sviatohirsk Lavra is located is under Ukrainian control.

