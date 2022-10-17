Air raid alerts sound over whole of Ukraine
October 15, 2022 7:38 am
Around 7 a.m. on the morning of Oct. 15, air raid alerts were activated in every single oblast of Ukraine, with the exception of Russian-occupied Crimea, Ukrainska Pravda reports. Air raid alerts signal the threat of missile strikes.
