Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Air raid alerts sound over whole of Ukraine

October 15, 2022 7:38 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Around 7 a.m. on the morning of Oct. 15, air raid alerts were activated in every single oblast of Ukraine, with the exception of Russian-occupied Crimea, Ukrainska Pravda reports. Air raid alerts signal the threat of missile strikes. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok