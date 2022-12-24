Air raid alerts sound across Ukraine on Dec. 16
December 16, 2022 8:27 am
Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim reported early on Dec. 16 that Russian forces have launched about 60 missiles. First missiles have already entered the region. Governors of many Ukrainian oblasts urge residents to remain in shelters.
