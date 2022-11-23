Air raid alerts sound across Ukraine
November 23, 2022 1:40 pm
Air raid alerts were activated in every Ukrainian oblast, except occupied Crimea, on Nov. 23, RFE/RL reported. Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim said Russian forces have launched five missiles in the region. Suspilne media outlet said that explosions have been reported in Poltava Oblast.
