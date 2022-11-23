Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Air raid alerts sound across Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 23, 2022 1:40 pm
Share

Air raid alerts were activated in every Ukrainian oblast, except occupied Crimea, on Nov. 23, RFE/RL reported. Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim said Russian forces have launched five missiles in the region. Suspilne media outlet said that explosions have been reported in Poltava Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK