Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Air raid alerts lifted across Ukraine after 2 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 4, 2023 2:29 pm
Air raid alerts, which sounded across every Ukrainian oblast, including occupied Crimea, at around 10:30 a.m., were lifted after two hours. 

Around the same time as air raids went off, Belarusian monitoring group Belarusian Hajun reported that three Russian fighter jets and MiG-31K interceptor aircraft capable of carrying hypersonic Kinzhal ballistic air-to-surface missiles began taking off from an airfield in Belarus.

