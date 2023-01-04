Air raid alerts lifted across Ukraine after 2 hours

Air raid alerts, which sounded across every Ukrainian oblast, including occupied Crimea, at around 10:30 a.m., were lifted after two hours.

Around the same time as air raids went off, Belarusian monitoring group Belarusian Hajun reported that three Russian fighter jets and MiG-31K interceptor aircraft capable of carrying hypersonic Kinzhal ballistic air-to-surface missiles began taking off from an airfield in Belarus.