Air raid alert goes off in many Ukrainian regions
February 10, 2023 4:19 am
Air raid alerts were activated in many Ukrainian oblasts and in the city of Kyiv early on Feb. 10.
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed that Russian forces are striking the region.
