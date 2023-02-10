Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Friday, February 10, 2023

Air raid alert goes off in many Ukrainian regions

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 10, 2023 4:19 am
Air raid alerts were activated in many Ukrainian oblasts and in the city of Kyiv early on Feb. 10.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed that Russian forces are striking the region.

