Air Force: Ukraine downs 10 kamikaze drones overnight on Dec. 10.
December 10, 2022 8:10 am
According to Ukraine's Air Force, the Ukrainian military shot down 10 out of 15 Iranian-made Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 drones over Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odesa oblasts.
