Thursday, March 23, 2023

Air Force says it downed 2 Russian missiles over Odesa Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 23, 2023 11:32 pm
Ukraine’s Air Force reported late on March 23 it had shot down two Kh-59 air-to-surface guided missiles over the southern Odesa Oblast. 

Russian troops launched the missiles from the Black Sea using Su-35 fighter jets, according to the report. 

The Black Sea has served as one of Russia’s major bases for launching attacks on Ukraine.

On March 21, Russian forces also used Su-35 aircraft to fire four Kh-59 missiles at Odesa, wounding three people. 

