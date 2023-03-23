Air Force says it downed 2 Russian missiles over Odesa Oblast

Ukraine’s Air Force reported late on March 23 it had shot down two Kh-59 air-to-surface guided missiles over the southern Odesa Oblast.

Russian troops launched the missiles from the Black Sea using Su-35 fighter jets, according to the report.

The Black Sea has served as one of Russia’s major bases for launching attacks on Ukraine.

On March 21, Russian forces also used Su-35 aircraft to fire four Kh-59 missiles at Odesa, wounding three people.