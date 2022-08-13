Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 13, 2022 1:53 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces may still be able to use the Saki air base in Russian-occupied Crimea as the runway is not damaged, Ukraine’s Air Force spokesperson Yuri Ignat said in a televised address, reports Ukrainska Pravda. A series of explosions occurred at the air base on Aug. 9, destroying Russian military equipment and infrastructure and injuring Russian military personnel.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
