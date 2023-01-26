Air defense at work in Kyiv, Cherkasy oblasts.
January 26, 2023 2:05 am
Kyiv Oblast Military Administration said air defense is hitting targets in the region.
According to Cherkasy Oblast Governor Ihor Taburets, Ukraine's air defense is also working in Cherkasy Oblast.
Residents are urged to remain in shelters. The air raid alert is still on.
