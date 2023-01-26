Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Thursday, January 26, 2023

Air defense at work in Kyiv, Cherkasy oblasts.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 26, 2023 2:05 am
Kyiv Oblast Military Administration said air defense is hitting targets in the region. 

According to Cherkasy Oblast Governor Ihor Taburets, Ukraine's air defense is also working in Cherkasy Oblast.

Residents are urged to remain in shelters. The air raid alert is still on.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
