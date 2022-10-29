Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, October 29, 2022

Air defense takes down Russian missile heading to Zaporizhzhia

October 29, 2022 5:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

A man-portable air-defense system operator managed to hit a Russian Iskander-K missile on Oct. 29, Ukraine’s Air Command reported. The missile changed course and fell in an unpopulated area, according to the command. 

According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh, some facilities in the region were hit by Russian strikes earlier in the afternoon of Oct. 29. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok