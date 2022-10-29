Air defense takes down Russian missile heading to Zaporizhzhia
October 29, 2022 5:50 pm
A man-portable air-defense system operator managed to hit a Russian Iskander-K missile on Oct. 29, Ukraine’s Air Command reported. The missile changed course and fell in an unpopulated area, according to the command.
According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh, some facilities in the region were hit by Russian strikes earlier in the afternoon of Oct. 29.
