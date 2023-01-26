Air defense downs around 15 drones over Kyiv
January 26, 2023 7:04 am
Kyiv City Military Administration reported that around 15 Iranian-made Shahed drones were shot down by Ukraine's air defense over the city overnight on Jan. 26.
According to preliminary information, there were no damages or casualties.
Russia launched yet another attack on Ukraine with drones late on Jan. 25.
According to the Air Force, the drones were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.
