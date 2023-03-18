Air defense at work in Zhytomyr Oblast
March 17, 2023 11:06 pm
Air defense was reported at work on March 17 in Zhytomyr Oblast by Governor Vitaly Buchenko.
Russia has launched another mass Iranian drone attack against Ukraine, with explosions already reported in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and air defense at work in Kyiv Oblast.
Buchenko urged local residents to remain calm and not photograph or take videos of air defense.
