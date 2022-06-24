Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 18, 2022 3:39 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has sent a 42-member team to Ukraine to investigate alleged war crimes committed since Russia’s full-scale invasion began. The group consists of investigators, forensic experts and support staff that will work with Ukrainian authorities. This is the “largest-ever” deployment of this type in the history of its organization, AFP reports.

