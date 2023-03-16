Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

35,000 customers still without electricity in Kharkiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 21, 2023 7:20 am
Share

Thirty-five thousand customers are still without electricity in the liberated territories of Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said during a briefing, Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform reported

According to the governor, the recovery process is difficult in the village of Slatyne of the Derhachi urban community in the northern part of the oblast as it is under frequent Russian shelling, and demining the area is difficult in winter conditions. 

Another 11,000 customers are still in occupied territories, Syniehubov said. 

In early September, Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast, liberating the cities of Izium, Balakliia, and Kupiansk by Sept. 10. A total of over 6,000 square kilometers and 150,000 residents were liberated within a week. 

Kharkiv Oblast, including the regional capital Kharkiv, is located in Ukraine's northeast and is subject to frequent Russian shelling and missile strikes. 

Ukrinform earlier reported that as of Jan. 31, electricity had been restored to 80% of the liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast. According to the oblast's military administration, electricity could be fully restored by the end of this month.



The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK