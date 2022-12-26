3 people killed following explosions in Russian city of Engels
December 26, 2022 8:45 am
Three Russian servicemen were reportedly killed overnight on Dec. 26 following explosions and air raid sirens in Russia's city of Engels. The Russian Ministry of Defense said their air defense shot down what they called a Ukrainian drone.
The city is home to Engels air base, located around 730 kilometers southeast of Moscow and hundreds of kilometers from Ukraine.
