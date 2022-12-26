Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Monday, December 26, 2022

3 people killed following explosions in Russian city of Engels

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 26, 2022 8:45 am
Three Russian servicemen were reportedly killed overnight on Dec. 26 following explosions and air raid sirens in Russia's city of Engels. The Russian Ministry of Defense said their air defense shot down what they called a Ukrainian drone. 

The city is home to Engels air base, located around 730 kilometers southeast of Moscow and hundreds of kilometers from Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

