Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, January 1, 2023

23 aerial targets destroyed over Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 1, 2023 2:57 am
Share

Kyiv City Military Administration confirmed on Jan. 1 that air defense had downed 23 aerial targets. The administration didn't specify how many of the downed targets were drones. There have been no casualties. Missile debris was spotted on the road in the city's Dniprovskyi district.

The air raid alert in Kyiv continues. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK