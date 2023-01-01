23 aerial targets destroyed over Kyiv
January 1, 2023 2:57 am
Kyiv City Military Administration confirmed on Jan. 1 that air defense had downed 23 aerial targets. The administration didn't specify how many of the downed targets were drones. There have been no casualties. Missile debris was spotted on the road in the city's Dniprovskyi district.
The air raid alert in Kyiv continues.
