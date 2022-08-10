11 civilians killed, 13 injured in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
August 10, 2022 8:50 am
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported early on Aug. 10 that Russian military shelled Nikopol district, killing 11 civilians, and injuring another 13. In the city of Marhanets, more than 20 high-rises were damaged in the attack, as well as two schools, a city council building, and several other administrative buildings.