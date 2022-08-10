Wednesday, August 10, 2022

external11 civilians killed, 13 injured in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

August 10, 2022 8:50 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported early on Aug. 10 that Russian military shelled Nikopol district, killing 11 civilians, and injuring another 13. In the city of Marhanets, more than 20 high-rises were damaged in the attack, as well as two schools, a city council building, and several other administrative buildings. 

