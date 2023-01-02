Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Monday, January 2, 2023

12 aerial targets shot down over Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 2, 2023 2:14 am
Kyiv City Military Administration reported that close to 12 aerial targets were shot down by Ukraine's air defense overnight on Jan. 2. In Desnyanskyi district of the city, balconies and windows in one high-rise building were damaged by debris.

Air raid alert in the city remains active. 

