12 aerial targets shot down over Kyiv
January 2, 2023 2:14 am
Kyiv City Military Administration reported that close to 12 aerial targets were shot down by Ukraine's air defense overnight on Jan. 2. In Desnyanskyi district of the city, balconies and windows in one high-rise building were damaged by debris.
Air raid alert in the city remains active.
