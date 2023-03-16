Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

1 injured as Russia shells Sumy Oblast 76 times on Feb. 26

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 26, 2023 11:32 pm
Russian troops fired 76 shells at four communities in Sumy Oblast on Feb. 26, the regional military administration reported on Facebook. One civilian was injured in the village of Budivelne. 

Eleven residential buildings, the local power grid and a medical facility were damaged, and a store was completely destroyed, the report said.

The Russian military has shelled the northeastern oblast bordering Russia on a daily basis since it was fully liberated by the Ukrainian army in April 2022.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
