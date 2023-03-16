1 injured as Russia shells Sumy Oblast 76 times on Feb. 26
February 26, 2023 11:32 pm
Russian troops fired 76 shells at four communities in Sumy Oblast on Feb. 26, the regional military administration reported on Facebook. One civilian was injured in the village of Budivelne.
Eleven residential buildings, the local power grid and a medical facility were damaged, and a store was completely destroyed, the report said.
The Russian military has shelled the northeastern oblast bordering Russia on a daily basis since it was fully liberated by the Ukrainian army in April 2022.
