Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022
National

US Embassy warns Americans in Ukraine of possible invasion by Russia

November 25, 2021 3:25 amby Illia Ponomarenko
Share:
(Maxar Technologies)

The United States diplomatic mission in Kyiv has issued a security alert on Nov. 25, advising American citizens in Ukraine about “unusual Russian military activity” near and in eastern Ukraine.

Americans are warned against traveling in Crimea and the eastern parts of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts. “Security conditions along the border may change with little or no notice,” the embassy said.

All Americans in Ukraine are advised to monitor the news and social media and make sure all travel documents are valid and easily accessible. They should also have emergency plans that aren’t dependent on the U.S. government.

Russia has amassed at least 93,000 troops along Ukraine’s border and in occupied territories. The U.S., its European allies, military experts and defense officials said that Russia might launch a major offensive into Ukraine in early 2022.

Illia Ponomarenko
Author: Illia Ponomarenko

Illia Ponomarenko is the defense and security reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He has reported about the war in eastern Ukraine since the conflict’s earliest days. He covers national security issues, as well as military technologies, production, and defense reforms in Ukraine. Besides, he gets deployed to the war zone of Donbas with Ukrainian combat formations. He has also had deployments to Palestine and the Democratic Republic of the Congo as an embedded reporter with UN peacekeeping forces. Illia won the Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellowship and was selected to work as USA Today's guest reporter at the U.S. Department of Defense.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok