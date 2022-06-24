Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Unknown men brutally attack famous Kyiv bar

November 26, 2021 5:29 amby Anastasiia Lapatina
(Podil Visnyk/Telegram)

A group of unknown men attacked the popular Kyiv bar Hvlv (Khvylovyi) on the evening of Nov. 26. The attackers poured tear gas over two security guards, smashed windows and broke furniture, according to the bar.

The police have detained 12 men and started a criminal investigation into hooliganism.

Photos taken by witnesses show attackers leaving behind stickers of “Centuria,” a Ukrainian far-right group.

Hvlv says this isn’t the first attack on their bar. Earlier in November, over 100 men tried blocking the bar’s entrance, threw smoke bombs and paint spayed walls. The bar was previously harassed by far-right groups for supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Anastasiia Lapatina
Author: Anastasiia Lapatina

Anastasiia Lapatina is a national reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the same role at the Kyiv Post and has focused on politics and human rights, publishing stories about Crimea, Donbas, and Ukrainians in conflict zones such as Afghanistan, Syria, and Gaza. She’s currently finishing a BA in International Relations at the University of British Columbia in Canada.

