Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022
National

Ukrainian city starts anonymous Covid-19 vaccination for fake certificate holders

November 17, 2021 10:30 pmby Daryna Antoniuk
Share:
(kyivcity.gov.ua)

A hospital in Uzhhorod, a regional capital in western Ukraine, opened a vaccination center where people can get a shot without the need to provide passport details. Patients still have to sign a consent form but are allowed to use fake names.

Local authorities believe this will encourage people who got fake certificates but later changed their mind, as well as people with religious or family objections, to get vaccinated.

Ukraine has a booming market of fraudulent vaccination certificates. As of late October, the police have opened more than 800 criminal probes into such forgeries.

Daryna Antoniuk
Author: Daryna Antoniuk

Daryna Antoniuk studies journalism and communications at Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Antoniuk worked as a news editor, social media manager, and freelance journalist before she joined the Kyiv Post staff in February 2020. She is passionate about information technologies and artificial intelligence.

Tags: Covid-19

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok