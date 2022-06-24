Ukraine to get $28.5 million loan to make schools, kindergartens energy efficient

(saee.gov.ua)

Ukraine will get the funding from German state-owned development bank KfW, Prime Minister ​​Denys Shmyhal announced on Nov. 24.

The money will be allocated to two regional capitals, Zhytomyr and Zaporizhia. Each municipality will have a 2% interest rate on the loan with a grace period of 10 years. The loan also comes with a 1 million euro grant.

The project aims to modernize 1,000 public buildings including schools, kindergartens and healthcare facilities to reduce heat consumption.