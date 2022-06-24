UK special forces could shore up Ukraine’s defense amid Russian military buildup

(Oleg Petrasiuk)

Six hundred elite British Special Air Service (SAS) and Parachute Regiment troops could be sent to Ukraine due to concerns about a large Russian troop build-up on the country’s border, British tabloid The Mirror reported on Nov. 13, citing unnamed sources.

On Nov. 14, President Volodymyr Zelensky said there are 100,000 Russian troops on the border; military intelligence placed the number at 90,000.

However, this does not represent a significant increase in the usual number of Russian troops deployed to border areas since the country’s invasion of Ukraine in 2014.

The Institute of the Study of War and the Conflict Intelligence Team earlier stated that an additional invasion is not likely, since Russia appears to be sending troops to their winter bases.